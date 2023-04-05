Jack Harlow Joins Matt Damon And Casey Affleck In ‘The Instigators’ For Apple

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Harlow has rounded out the cast of the all-star ensemble of Apple Original Films’ The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The A-list ensemble also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman is directing.

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Affleck and was developed by Jeff Robinov and John Graham and Affleck.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Robinov and Graham through their Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

Harlow, one of music’s brightest stars, is no stranger to the film scene having landed the lead role in 20th Century’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot. He famously landed the part following his first-ever film audition marking his acting debut.

The Louisville native boasts six Grammy Award nominations, two No. 1 singles, nearly 20 RIAA platinum certifications and nearly 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his debut album That’s What They All Say in December 2020 that featured the chart-topping, multi-platinum worldwide hit “Whats Poppin,” which earned him his first Grammy nomination.

