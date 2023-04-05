Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

American Film Institute Names Todd Hitchcock To Lead AFI Fest Programming; Brings In Ethan Caldwell From Academy Museum

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp-Starring ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ To Open Cannes Film Festival
Read the full story

Jack Harlow Joins Matt Damon And Casey Affleck In ‘The Instigators’ For Apple

Jack Harlow Matt Damon Casey Affleck
(L-R) Jack Harlow, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Harlow has rounded out the cast of the all-star ensemble of Apple Original FilmsThe Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The A-list ensemble also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman is directing.

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Affleck and was developed by Jeff Robinov and John Graham and Affleck.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Robinov and Graham through their Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

Related Story

Let's A-Go: 'Super Mario Bros Movie' Leveling Up To $225M+ Global Bow, Possibly Year's Best So Far - Box Office Preview

Harlow, one of music’s brightest stars, is no stranger to the film scene having landed the lead role in 20th Century’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot. He famously landed the part following his first-ever film audition marking his acting debut.

The Louisville native boasts six Grammy Award nominations, two No. 1 singles, nearly 20 RIAA platinum certifications and nearly 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his debut album That’s What They All Say in December 2020 that featured the chart-topping, multi-platinum worldwide hit “Whats Poppin,” which earned him his first Grammy nomination.

He is repped by Range, Wasserman, Paradigm and Serling Rooks.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad