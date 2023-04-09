Skip to main content
Timothée Chalamet Doing His Own Singing In Bob Dylan Biopic, Says Director James Mangold

'Super Mario Bros' Scores Record Animated Pic $377M+ WW Debut, 5-Day U.S. $204M+ High; Amazon's 'Air' Soars To $20M
Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal As Wario In 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel

Wario and Pedro Pascal Nintendo / Getty Images / Albert L. Ortega

Jack Black has some ideas for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and he is suggesting Pedro Pascal get cast as Wario.

Black voices Bowser in the animated movie and although he is not sure if his character would return for a potential follow-up film, he would want The Mandalorian star to voice Mario’s arch-rival.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” Black told Game Spot.

Why The Animated 'Super Mario Bros' Shattered Box Office Records & The 1993 Pic Failed

Black continued, “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

The Nacho Libre star recently made a cameo on Pascal’s Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series alongside Lizzo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie turned out to be a big hit at the box office for a 3-day weekend total of $146.36M. With the animated movie dropping on Wednesday, April 5, its 5-day total was a record-breaking $204.6M. Globally, the Nintendo, Universal and Illumination film bowed out to a $377.5M box office debut.

The voice actors included Chris Pratt voiced Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Charles Martinet as Mario’s Dad, Khary Payton as Penguin King and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

