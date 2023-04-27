‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Gets Season 16 Premiere Date On FXX

We have a return date for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The longest-running live-action comedy series in television history will launch its 16th season on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 pm ET/PT on FXX and streaming next day on Hulu. The upcoming season also will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

In Season 16, it’s a challenge for Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) who yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.

This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

Season 16 is executive produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Scott Marder and Victor Hsu for FX Productions.