Max ‘It’ Prequel Series ‘Welcome To Derry’ Welcomes Madeleine Stowe & Stephen Rider

EXCLUSIVE: Revenge actress Madeleine Stowe and Daredevil‘s Stephen Rider have joined Andy and Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs’ Max Original series, Welcome to Derry (working title), which is a prequel to New Line’s hit Stephen King film franchise, It.

Stowe will have a recurring guest role while Rider is a series regular. Their parts are being kept under wraps in the series which expands on King’s It universe, particularly that laid out in Andy Muschietti’s It movies. He’ll direct several episodes in the series including the first.

The duo join previously announced cast members Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar.

Rider’s credits also include the series Instinct, Marvel’s Luke Cage (in which he reprised his Daredevil role of Blake Tower), as well as the movies The Great Debaters and The Butler. He’s repped by CESD Talent Agency and Fox Rothschild.

Stowe’s long-running career includes such movies as The Two Jakes, Stakeout, The Last of the Mohicans, 12 Monkeys, Blink, Unlawful Entry, The General’s Daughter, and We Were Soliders. For 89 episodes, she played the wicked Victoria Grayson on ABC’s hit TV series Revenge, and stars on the Netflix series Soundtrack. She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by the Muschiettis and himself. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. The Muschiettis (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also executive produce.

Both It movies have combined grossed over $1.17 billion at the global box office.