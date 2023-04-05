Skip to main content
'The Bachelor' Producer Peter Geist Signs With Verve For Representation

Johnny Depp-Starring ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ To Open Cannes Film Festival
HBO Max ‘It’ Prequel Series ‘Welcome To Derry’ Sets Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar & Chris Chalk

Taylour Paige Jovan Adepo James Remar Chris Chalk
(L-R) Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar and Chris Chalk Getty/Steve Schofield/Michael Buckner for Deadline

Stephen King’s It lives on in the prequel series Welcome to Derry (working title) from the franchise filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti as well as It Chapter Two co-producer Jason Fuchs. Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar are set to star in the Max Original.

Their character details have yet to be revealed. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode. The two-film franchise amassed $1.17 billion worldwide.

The series is set in the world of King’s It universe and expands the vision established by Andy Muschietti.

Paige is a Spirit Award winner for Zola and next appears in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and starred in the two-time Oscar-winning Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Granderson Rochers.

Adepo was Emmy-nominated for HBO’s Watchmen and recently starred in the Oscar-nominated Babylon and The Three-Body Problem. He is represented by Powerline Entertainment, WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. 

Chalk’s credits include HBO’s Perry Mason, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt and FX’s Feud: Capote’s Women. He is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. 

Remar recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and The Noel Diary. He is represented by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.

Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. The Muschiettis (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with WBTV), Fuchs and Kane are EPs. Shelley Meals, Roy Lee and Dan Lin also executive produce.

