Yvonne Orji Inks First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Insecure alumna Yvonne Orji has signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, the Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, writer, author and producer will develop scripted drama and comedy series for cable and streaming. There is a possibility for her to star in any of the projects she develops for the studio.

“Yvonne is incredibly talented, vibrant, and authentic, and we are thrilled to announce this new deal with her,” said Lauren Stein, EVP of Drama Development, Sony Pictures Television. “She has this gravitational pull and unique perspective, and we are excited to start exploring the types of stories she wants to tell.”

Orji is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Molly in Insecure, which ran for five seasons on HBO.

She can next be seen in the Lionsgate horror-comedy, The Blackening, as well as reprising her role in the 20th Century feature Vacation Friends 2, the upcoming sequel to the original feature Vacation Friends, which became Hulu’s most watched original film in its opening weekend.

Orji also is attached to star and executive produce the female empowerment bodybuilding drama series Stronger, which is in development at Netflix, and will reprise her voice role in the second season of Netflix’s animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter later this year.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Sony,” Orji said. “From the first meeting with Katherine Pope and the rest of her amazing executive team, I knew this was the right home for me. They got my vision immediately and were genuinely enthusiastic about the stories I wanted to tell that bridge the diaspora.”

Orji recently released her second HBO stand up special, A Whole Me, and published her memoir Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams, which will be released in paperback this fall. She is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Del Shaw Moonves.