‘Industry’ Casts ‘Barry’ Star Sarah Goldberg

Sarah Goldberg has already lined up a new gig now that Barry is saying buh-bye: she is joining season 3 of HBO’s Industry.

Goldberg will recur as Petra Koenig, a portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn. Her casting follows the news that Kit Harington will also recur on the HBO drama as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company about to go public.

Goldberg plays Sally Reed on HBO’s Barry. The fourth and and final season of the Bill Hader comedy premiered April 16 and will be eight episodes, with the series finale slated for May 28.

Production on the next eight episodes of HBO’s Industry began this month in the UK. Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company — in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government.

Industry is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC.

Goldberg’s next project is the dark comedy SisterS for IFC/AMC+, which premieres May 17. She co-stars in the comedy and also co-created it.

