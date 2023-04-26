‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Rides Into CinemaCon With New Clip & Message From Harrison Ford That Recalls ‘Raiders’

A pre-taped message from Harrison Ford introduced an extended action clip from Lucasfilm’s anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation here in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Said the veteran actor, “Hello CinemaCon! Playing Indiana Jones all these years has meant the world to me. (The movies) have adventure and heart — and for some reason snakes.” In a charming call back to the original Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ford added, “Why did it have to be snakes?”

Citing the filmmakers, he concluded, “We are all excited for everyone to experience our film on the biggest and best screens.” Dial of Destiny will world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 ahead of releasing internationally beginning June 28 and riding into North America on June 30.

In the extended and exclusive clip shown in the room today, Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge trade barbs on a high-speed chase as they careen through crowded stone backstreets (also somewhat reminiscent of Raiders). “I’m a not a grave robber!” the iconic archaeologist exclaims, “I was doing important work with your father.”

This is the fifth title in the globe-trotting adventure franchise. James Mangold directs from a screenplay by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel produce, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as exec producers, and John Williams returning as composer, having scored each Indy adventure since 1981’s Raiders.

Also starring are Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters and Ethann Isidore.

CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners from around the world, runs through Thursday at Caesars Palace.