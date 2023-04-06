Illustrator’s Distribution Of Anti-Trans Notes See Him Dropped By His Publisher

Terroristic threats against trans people by a children’s book illustrator has seen him dropped by his publisher and facing legal charges.

Mitchell Thomas Watley, 47, allegedly placed notes in Juneau, Alaska businesses that had an assault rifle superimposed over a transgender flag, ABC News reports. He has an April 11 court date to face a single count of terroristic threatening for the note’s message: “Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children.”

Watley worked with his wife, author Sarah Asper-Smith, on the children’s books. They were published by Sasquatch Books, owned by Penguin Random House. Sasquatch said it would no longer sell their books.

The Watleys collaborated on three books, including I Would Tuck You In and You Are Home With Me.” The writing targeted children ages 1 to 5, with mother animals nurturing their young.

Watley cited the recent Nashville shooting incident after his arrest, according to a statement in court documents.

“Officers spoke to Mitchell, who said (in essence) that he was in fear of the recent transgender school shooter and took it upon himself to print out and distribute these leaflets,” the criminal complaint said.

Watley is free on $10,000 bail, paid by his wife. She does not face charges.