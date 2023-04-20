IHeartPodcasts And Glass Podcasts Sign True-Crime Slate Deal & Unveil Season Two Of ‘Betrayal’

EXCLUSIVE: IHeartPodcasts and Glass Podcasts are strengthening their ties by signing a true-crime slate deal and unveiling a second season of hit series Betrayal.

Greenlight on Betrayal Season 2 comes after the first hit top spot in all major U.S. podcast platforms and amassed more than eight million downloads after its release in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the pair’s new slate of stranger-than-fiction titles comprises Burden of Guilt and Last Seen on South Street.

Burden of Guilt will follow the bizarre and disturbing case of a woman who grew up believing she was responsible for the brutal death of her infant brother, only to later discover that she had been framed by her own parents. The pod will follow her as she fights for justice in the name of her sibling.

Last Seen on South Street is a serialized investigative podcast examining the case of a Philadelphia couple who went missing nearly two decades ago, without a single piece of physical evidence ever uncovered despite the FBI’s belief that foul play was involved.

Betrayal season 2 follows the story of suburban Utah mom Ashley Lytton, who discovers her husband has a horrifying secret that jeopardizes the safety of their three children. The plot follows her fight for justice for her daughter. Host Andrea Gunning returns when the season premieres in the first half of this year.

Gunning, Nancy Glass, Ben Fetterman and Carrie Hartman will executive produce Betrayal for Glass Podcasts, with Ali Perry doing the same for iHeartPodcasts. Head of Podcast Production and Development Gunning and Head of Podcast Strategy Fetterman lead Glass Podcasts, which is part of Glass Entertainment Group.

Season one is being developed as a docu-series for an unnamed, major streamer. The cautionary tale follows the story of Jenifer Faison, who reconnected with and later married her childhood sweetheart, Spencer Herron, after 20 years apart, only to return home one day to find her door kicked in by police and her teacher husband arrested for sexually assaulting one of his students. It emerges Herron has lived a dark, secret life and had more than 60 affairs during seven years of marriage.

iHeartPodcasts is part of iHeartMedia, the U.S. audio media producer giant that’s got significant interests in podcasting and radio.

Glass Podcast is planning to release six to eight podcasts each year. Its parent, Glass Entertainment Group, makes shows for the likes of CNN, Oxygen, HGTV, Nat Geo Wild and HLN, and recently teamed with Marcus Lemonis to acquire the rights to the Gatos-Hall formats catalog. A reboot of classic game show Let’s Make a Deal, made through joint venture Marcus / Glass, launched this week on GSN and was being shopped in Cannes at Mip TV as we reported first Monday.