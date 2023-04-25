‘Bad Sisters’ Star Daryl McCormack And ‘Nothing Compares’ Director Kathryn Ferguson Among IFTA Rising Star Award Nominees 

The Irish Film And TV Academy (IFTA) have revealed this year’s nominees for the Screen Ireland – IFTA Rising Star award.

The five nominees are Aoife McArdle (Director – Severance), Danielle Galligan (Actor – Lakelands), Daryl McCormack (Actor – Bad Sisters, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande), Éanna Hardwicke (Actor – Lakelands), and Kathryn Ferguson (Director – Nothing Compares).

Previous winners of the IFTA Rising Star Award include Saoirse Ronan, Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, John Michael McDonagh, Sarah Greene, Gerard Barrett, and Jamie Dornan.

Announcing the nominees, the Irish Academy said this year’s group of Rising Stars represents a new “vanguard of the next wave of Irish Screen Talent.”

“Ireland has recently enjoyed a record-breaking year in terms of film and television production. The past year saw Irish directors, writers, producers, cast, and crew create world-class stories that have engaged audiences around the globe,” the statement read.

Selected by a special jury, the winner will be announced at the 20th IFTA Awards Ceremony on May 7 in Dublin. Apple’s comedy series Bad Sisters and Martin McDonagh’s latest feature, The Banshees of Inisherin, lead this year’s nominations.

Bad Sisters leads across film and TV with 12 nominations, including Best Drama, Lead Actress (Sharon Horgan), Director (Dearbhla Walsh), and four nods in Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene.

The Banshees of Inisherin clocked 11 nominations, including Best Film as well as Best Director and Screenplay for Martin McDonagh. Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Brendan Gleeson, and Kerry Condon also pop up in the acting categories.

Irish filmmaker Frank Berry’s latest pic Aisha trails Bad Sisters and Banshees with ten nominations. The film follows a young Nigerian woman, played by Letitia Wright, who struggles to navigate the asylum system in Ireland.

Paul Mescal also picked up two nominations: The first in the Best Actor category for his leading role in Charlotte Wells’ well-received debut and a second in Best Supporting Actor for God’s Creatures, where he features opposite Emily Watson.

See the full list of nominations here.