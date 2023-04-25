IFC Films Ups Harris Dew To SVP & General Manager Of IFC Center

IFC Films on Tuesday announced their promotion of longtime company executive Harris Dew to the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager of IFC Center.

Dew, who most recently served as IFC Center’s Vice President of Programs and Promotions, will now oversee all operations and programming for the NYC arthouse theater, reporting to IFC Films’ Interim President, Scott Shooman. He takes over his role from John Vanco, another longtime veteran of IFC Center who departed in April to head up film programming for Netflix-owned cinemas including NYC’s Paris Theatre, and the Egyptian and Bay Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Harris has played a key role establishing IFC Center as a beloved cultural institution for the independent and documentary film communities, particularly in bringing to life our hugely successful DOC NYC festival and ensuring a diverse and inclusive line-up of films and events,” said Shooman in a statement. “With his great programming sensibilities and strong industry relationships, we look forward to Harris leading IFC Center into its next chapter.”

“I’m incredibly excited to take over the reins of IFC Center and build on our proud 18-year history of bringing New Yorkers great films,” added Dew. “Exhibiting films in a theater is still the best way to make people fall in love with the movies, and I’m honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to showcase important artists and provide film lovers with a vibrant moviegoing experience.”

Joining IFC Center as Director of Programs and Promotions in 2005, Dew has in his most recent role, programmed first-run engagements, repertory film series and special events for the Greenwich Village-based theater. He was part of the founding core team of DOC NYC — the annual documentary festival produced and presented by IFC Center, which is the biggest in the nation — and has also overseen the venue’s marketing and communications.

Dew has worked in the arthouse field for more than 25 years, previously holding positions in film programming and publicity at Film Forum, The Museum of Modern Art, MPRM, The San Francisco Film Festival and New Yorker Films. He’s also served on numerous selection committees and film festival juries, having earned a B.A. in Comparative Literature from Columbia University and an M.A. in Cinema Studies from NYU.

A mecca for cinephiles for nearly two decades, IFC Center is known for exhibiting the best in foreign, independent and classic film. Upcoming events at the NYC landmark include the openings of IFC Films’ SXSW and Berlinale hit BlackBerry from director Matt Johnson, as well as Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes alum R.M.N. and Andrea Pallaoro’s Venice selection Monica. Others include David Lynch and Studio Ghibli retrospectives; a screening of a new 4K restoration of Daisy von Scherler Mayer’s 1995 indie hit Party Girl, with star Parker Posey in attendance; a 60th anniversary revival of Luchino Visconti’s epic The Leopard; and the 2023 Human Rights Watch Film Festival.