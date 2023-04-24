IFC PR Boss Laura Sok To Exit Indie Studio – CinemaCon

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that IFC Films longtime Head of PR, Laura Sok, will be departing.

She’s been the Head of PR for the last five years in an overall seven-year career at the indie distribution (she worked there from 2008-2010), being first hired by Jonathan Sehring to run the department. Sok lead PR efforts for IFC Films, IFC Midnight, Sundance Selects, and streaming service IFC Films Unlimited. Last December, her oversight was expanded to include the Shudder and RLJE Films labels.

Sok led 20th Anniversary efforts for IFC Films, and was integral in constructing the 2020 Drive-in release and promotion strategy during the pandemic (The Wretched, Relic, The Rental, Made in Italy). She also led publicity strategy and campaigns for all films during the most successful financial years in IFC Films History.

While Sok is one of many executives to recently leave IFC including Distribution Head Jasper Basch, President Arianna Bocco and IFC Center SVP and GM John Vanco, I understand there’s nothing afoul at IFC, rather execs are moving onto new opportunities.



Among the many film campaigns that Sok worked on were Audrey Diwan’s award winning Happening, Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, Kyle Edward Ball’s Skinamarink, Dave Franco’s The Rental, Chloe Okuno’s The Watcher, Paul Dano’s Wildlife, Sean Durkin’s The Nest, Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, Andrew Siemen’s Resurrection, Nicole Riegel’s Holler, Paul Verhoven’s Benedetta among several, several others.

Over the last 17 years Sok has previously held roles at Cinetic Media, Relativity Media, New Line Cinema, Cinedigm, Cohen Media Group and Oscilloscope Laboratories.

While Sok was at Cinetic, she worked on NEON, Amazon, IFC Films, Magnolia, The Orchard, Netflix and Film Nation accounts. Notable film festival launches and theatrical campaigns under her watch there included The Rider, I, Tony; The Big Sick, Sorry to Bother You, Patti Cake$, Wonderstruck, First They Killed My Father, The Guilty, and Thelma.

Sok also worked on Short Term 12, which launched filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton out of a canon and took Brie Larson to a whole other level in her career.