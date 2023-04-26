Hulu Lands Legendary’s International Crime Heist Drama ‘Vanda’ For U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: Crime heist drama series Vanda is headed to Hulu. The U.S. streamer will be the exclusive SVOD home to the series, an international co-production from Legendary, indie producer SPi and Spain’s La Panda.

The deal also marks a continued expansion of Legendary’s international TV business, with Apple TV+s recent acquisition of Legendary-produced Drops of God, a series set in the world of fine wine based on a Japanese manga property. Legendary Television, Dynamic Television, France Televisions and Hulu Japan produced in partnership with Adline Entertainment.

Related Story Hulu Expands Duties For EVP Marketing Barrie Gruner; SVP Scott Donaton To Leave Streamer

It was previously announced that Vanda had been picked up by Canal+ Group for its channel Polar+ in France, by Lionsgate+ in Brazil and by Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) in Australia. Vanda is also available in Portugal via the SVOD platform OPTO/SIC, where it began airing in March 2022 and was recently nominated for an Academia de Cinema Sophia Award in the Best Series/Telefilm category.

Created by Patricia Müller (Madre Paula) and written by Muller and Carmen Jimenez (Adiós), Vanda is based on the true story of a hair stylist in Lisbon, who, in the middle of the 2008 financial crisis—after finding herself alone, broke, and with two children to raise—embarks on a string of bank heists using a blonde wig and a toy gun. When Vanda was finally caught, she was sentenced to seven years in prison and had stolen a grand total of €17,000.

Gabriela Barros stars as the title character with João Baptista, Pedro Casablanc, Raúl Prieto and Joana de Verona rounding out the cast.

The series was executive produced by José Amaral, Elisa Lleras, Pablo Gómez-Castro and Anne Thomopoulos. Vanda was directed by Simão Cayatte with Bartosz Swiniarsky serving as director of photography and the special collaboration of Spanish director Elia Urquiza (Next).

The eight-episode, one-hour series was supported by the Portuguese Tourism and Cinema Fund and is a Spanish co-production.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hulu to bring Vanda to U.S. audiences. This is an ideal pairing that allows terrific content to be featured on a platform that provides amazing reach,” said Sam Kozhaya of Legendary.