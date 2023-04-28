Hulu To Produce Docuseries About “Mindhunter” Architect Dr. Ann Burgess

Hulu has ordered Mastermind, a documentary series about a member of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit who revolutionized the way law enforcement investigates serial killers.

Mastermind is a four-parter on Dr. Ann Burgess, the architect of the FBI’s “mindhunter” method that was made famous by the fictionalized Wendy Carr character in the 2017 Netflix limited series. It’s from Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire Studios (Hulu’s WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn), along with Executive Producers Lesley Chilcott and Rebecca Halpern (Helter Skelter: An American Myth), Executive Producers Dakota and Elle Fanning, and director Abby Fuller (Chef’s Table, Dear…).

A date for the docuseries is forthcoming.

Burgess spent her career interviewing and studying convicted serial killers, gleaning insight to apply to unsolved cases. Based in part on Dr. Burgess’ 2021 book A Killer by Design: Murders, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher Criminal Minds and with exclusive access to her personal records, the docuseries delves into her most defining cases and sheds light on the often-forgotten anti-rape movement, which laid the foundation for #MeToo.

Mastermind is produced for Hulu by Campfire Studios in association with Lewellen Pictures. Executive producers are Ross M. Dinerstein, Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Rebecca Halpern, Lesley Chilcott, Rebecca Evans and Abby Fuller. Co-Executive Producers are Dani Sloane, Ross Girard, and Mark McCune. Dr. Ann Burgess is a consulting producer.

Other forthcoming docs on Hulu including “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl,” “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop” and “The Jewel Thief.”

In April, Brooke Shields’ Pretty Baby debuted as the most watched program of all ABC News premieres on Hulu.