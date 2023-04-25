Hulu Expands Duties For EVP Marketing Barrie Gruner; SVP Scott Donaton To Leave Streamer

Hulu has expanded the duties for Barrie Gruner, the Executive Vice President of Marketing. She will assume oversight of brand marketing, while continuing to shepherd content marketing.

Gruner first joined the streamer in 2013 as a VP, Originals Marketing & Publicity. She rose through the ranks to become an EVP of Hulu Originals Marketing & Publicity.

Gruner previously worked in publicity for Netflix, Turner Broadcasting, and Entertainment Weekly. She began her career as a creative marketing assistant for Miramax Films.

As part of the reorganization, Scott Donaton will leave his post as SVP Marketing at Hulu. Donaton joined the streamer in 2019 from ad agency Digitas, where he was chief content and creative officer.

Donaton was brought on to lead Hulu’s coordinated efforts with brand partners. Before Digitas, he was head of content for the Americas for Publicis Media and spearheaded the Digitas NewFront. He also held executive posts at Interpublic Group’s UM and headed UM Studios.

Before becoming an ad exec, Donaton was publisher of Entertainment Weekly and Advertising Age.