How To Watch The Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement – Livestream

The Cannes Film Festival will announce the lineup for its 76th edition Thursday morning at 11 a.m. Paris time (2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET). The press conference will stream live from the UGC Normandie cinema on the Champs-Elysées.

The stream can be found on the official Cannes website as well as the festival’s official Facebook page, Twitter feed, and YouTube channel.

Deadline will also be live reporting the list of Official Selection films as the names come in. This year’s festival will run from May 16-27, and we already have our opening film: Johnny Depp’s comeback movie Jeanne du Barry. Directed by Maïwenn, who also stars, the French-language pic’s world premiere will take place on May 16, and the film will be released in cinemas the same day in France. Depp portrays King Louis XV and speaks French in the film, which takes inspiration from the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles.

Other big-ticket titles already confirmed for the Croisette include Martin Scorsese’s latest Killers of the Flower Moon, Lucasfilms’ Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the latest edition in the long-running Indiana Jones film series starring Harrison Ford, and Pedro Almodóvar new short Strange Way of Life.

Movies widely tipped to launch at the festival include Ken Loach’s latest The Old Oak, Alice Rohrwacher’s Tuscany-set drama La Chimera, and Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s long-anticipated return to feature filmmaking.

The festival has already announced that Swedish director and two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund will preside over this year’s Competition jury. Östlund’s jury duty will fall exactly 50 years after late his compatriot, actress Ingrid Bergman also served in the role in 1973.

Cannes also opens as widespread protests and social unrest continues across France in response to President Macron’s retirement-age reforms.