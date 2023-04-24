‘House Of The Dragon’ Adds Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin & Abubakar Salim To Season 2

Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin & Abubakar Salim have joined the cast of HBO’s House of the Dragon for Season 2.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Beale will portray Ser Simon Strong, Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys; Fox will portray Ser Gwayne Hightower, son of Otto Hightower, brother to Queen Alicent, and uncle to King Aegon, Queen Helaena, and Prince Aemond; Rankin will portray Alys Rivers, a healer and resident of Harrenhal; Salim will portray Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign.

Returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Production is underway on Season 2, shortened to 8 episodes from 10 episodes in Season 1.

George R.R. Martin is the executive producer and co-creator alongside showrunner Ryan Condal. Executive Producers are Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

