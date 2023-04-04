‘Hotel Cocaine’: Mark Feuerstein Joins Danny Pino In MGM+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: MGM+ continues to round out the lead cast for Hotel Cocaine, adding Mark Feuerstein as a series regular opposite Danny Pino. In addition to Pino, Feuerstein joins previously announced Michael Chiklis and Yul Vazquez in the streamer’s upcoming crime thriller from creator Chris Brancato.

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban expatriate who fought against Fidel Castro in the Bay of Pigs invasion and re-made his life in Miami. He is general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine, a glitzy nightclub, restaurant and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars and musicians.

Feuerstein will play Burton Greenberg, the owner of the Mutiny Hotel, the “Studio 54” of Miami. He’s a fun-loving hedonist whose spiritual journey will lead him into the heart of Miami’s drug wars.

Brancato serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro will direct the pilot episode and executive produce the series, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers. The eight-episode series from MGM+ Studios, in partnership with MGM Television, will begin production in May in the Dominican Republic, and is slated to premiere in early 2024.

Feuerstein will next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in Apple’s upcoming limited series, The Lady In The Lake, directed by Alma Har’el. He was recently nominated for a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for his work on The Baby-Sitter’s Club, opposite Alicia Silverstone. He recurs in Starz’s Power universe, first on the flagship and more recently in Power Book II: Ghost. He also starred in and developed the CBS comedy series 9JKL, as well as FX’s Better Things, opposite Pam Adlon. Feuerstein is best known for his starring role as Dr. Hank Lawson on USA’s hit series Royal Pains, which aired for 8 seasons. On the film side, he’ll next be seen in the upcoming Man In The Long Black Coat. Feuerstein is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Ziffren Law.