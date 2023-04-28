‘Horizon: An American Saga’: Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan & Giovanni Ribisi Join Second Installment Of Kevin Costner’s Western Epic

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves) has rolled cameras on the second installment of Horizon: An American Saga, announcing the addition of Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13) and Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar: The Way of Water) to the cast of his Civil War Western epic for Warner Bros and New Line.

The second chapter of the multi-faceted chronicle, spanning 15 years of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West, will also see the onscreen return of Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman and Thomas Haden Church.

In the great tradition of classic Westerns, the second film will continue to explore the lure of the old West and will take audiences on a treacherous journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Deadline was first to report on Horizon: An American Saga, which marks Costner’s first project behind the camera since 2003’s Open Range. The project has seen him reengage with a setting he’d memorably mined with his 1990 directorial debut Dances with Wolves, which grossed over $424M worldwide and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director.

A New Line Cinema presentation of a Territory Pictures production, the Horizon: An American Saga films will be distributed in the U.S. by Warner Bros. Pictures. Costner wrote the script with Jon Baird (The Explorers Guild) and is producing through his Territory Pictures. Re-joining him for the second installment are director of photography J. Michael Muro (Billionaire Boys Club, Parker), production designer Derek R. Hill (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Magnificent Seven), editor Miklos Wright (For All Mankind, Open Range) and costume designer Lisa Lovaas (Ambulance, Transformers: The Last Knight).

Turman is an Emmy winner and two-time nominee who has most recently been seen in films like 80 for Brady and George C. Wolfe’s Oscar winner Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and on such series as Queen Sugar, Women of the Movement and Fargo. Other upcoming projects for the in-demand actor include Apple’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar, Hulu’s drama series Black Cake, Disney+’s series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Netflix’s Wolfe-directed drama Rustin starring Colman Domingo as gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Turman also recently landed a guest star role in the pilot for CBS’s comedy JumpStart.

Perhaps best known for her Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated turn in Ron Howard’s Apollo 13, Quinlan has also been seen in films including Horns, Made of Honor, The Hills Have Eyes and The Doors, to name a few. Notable TV credits include Chicago Fire, Prison Break and Family Law.

An Emmy nominee who can currently be seen starring in Showtime’s Waco: The Aftermath, Ribisi also recently played a villain role in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water, which is now the third highest-grossing film of all time. Other recent film credits for the actor include The Bad Batch, the Ted comedies, Meadowland and Selma. Additional major TV credits include Paramount+’s The Offer, Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete and Fox’s Dads.

Turman is represented by The Rosenzweig Group and Innovative Artists; Quinlan by Bobblehead Entertainment; and Ribisi by Linden Entertainment, CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.