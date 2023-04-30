WGA & AMPTP Set More Talks For Tomorrow As Strike Fears Grip Hollywood; Guild & Studios Still Far Apart

EXCLUSIVE: The current Writers Guild of America contract expires in just over 48 hours, and the scribes and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers are taking it down to the wire in hopes of reaching an agreement.

After talks today in the AMPTP’s Sherman Oaks offices, the two sides have scheduled further negotiations for Sunday in the hopes of sealing a deal to avert a potentially devastating strike next week. While nothing has been inked in, Monday talks have also been penciled in if necessary, I hear

With a 97.85% strike authorization mandate from members after a vote earlier this month, the WGA leadership could order pencils down and pickets up at 12:01 a.m. PT on May 2 after the present contract lapses. The last WGA strike in 2007/2008 lasted 100 days and has had effects that still ripple through the industry – and that was before the streamers were in the game.

If there were a strike starting next Tuesday, late night shows would shut down immediately as would writers’ rooms and any big screen or small screen project that is still fine tuning or grinding out scripts. Other guilds and unions like the DGA and the Teamsters could refuse to cross sanctioned picket lines and bring almost everything to a halt in short order.

Both the Ellen Stutzman-led WGA Negotiating Committee and the Carol Lombardini-led AMPTP have put forth offers and counter offers on top tier topics of residuals and transparency in the past few days. Now that wrangling is a form of movement unto itself. But before anyone gets too optimistic, sources on both sides tell me that the two side are still far far apart right now.

“I just don’t think they are going to be able to get it over the line before Tuesday,” one executive close to the talks said. Saturday afternoon.

If that is the case, a strike looks almost inevitable.

On April 28, IATSE chief Matthew Loeb told the Art Directors Guild leadership that “based on past experiences with the AMPTP, the employers may be dragging their feet and posturing,” according to a message to members from ADG executive director Chuck Parker.

Loeb also told the guild that he doubted “an extension” of the talks beyond 11:59 AM PT on April 31 “was in the cards.” Previously on Friday, Loeb sent a message of his own to U.S. IATSE members telling them that they have the “legal right” to honor WGA picket lines, if and when a strike is called.

As the WGA begins to get placards ready for potential picket lines, the powerful Teamsters and their leaders Sean O’Brien and Lindsay Dougherty sent a strong signal on April 26 saying their members “do not cross picket lines.”

The clock is ticking.