WGA Reviews Latest AMPTP Offer As Potential Strike Deadline Moves Closer

Picket signs are being prepared to possibly hit the streets next week, but talks between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers appear to have taken a productive turn in the past 24 hours.

After a new proposal from the studios to the Ellen Stutzman-led WGA Negotiating Committee on Wednesday, the guild and the AMPTP met face-to-face for a brief time late Thursday afternoon, we hear. As with all meetings between the guild and the Carol Lombardini-led AMPTP since talks started on March 20, the parties were gathering at the latter’s Sherman Oaks offices.

Related Story WGA Sends Out Strike Rules To Members As Potential Hollywood Labor Shutdown Looms

As of now, with no details of the specifics of the AMPTP’s proposal or the counter the WGA put forth in response, the two sides are scheduled to meet again Friday. They had been pretty far apart since the negotiations started March 20.

Under their mutual media blackout agreement, neither the WGA or the AMPTP would comment on the where things are at.

However, AMPTP on Wednesday put forth what qualifies to some as a “best and last” offer, as one insider described it — though that goalpost often moves in negotiations like this. Having received a 97.5% strike authorization mandate from members earlier this month, WGA leadership could demand pencils down at 12:01 a.m. PT on May 2 after the current contract expires.

Still, despite all the anticipated drama, Hollywood might not be seeing picket lines on Tuesday just yet.

“There is movement. It’s a fluid situation but there is movement, and that is what there should be at this time,” one scribes source said with optimism late Thursday after the recent AMPTP offer. That’s certainly a shift from the “gloomy” atmosphere a well-positioned industry source described as prevailing as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, there could be a least one and perhaps even two more new proposals from the AMPTP to the WGA, we’re told. Again, this is not unusual in such a high-stakes labor circumstance, but it does allow the possibility of both sides finding more common ground.

Of course, there are those on both sides who believe the outcome is preordained here.

“Are they playing us, just running down the clock?” asked one executive who feels the WGA and the AMPTP are too far apart to make a deal even with the threat of a strike. “They want a strike, I could see it lasting up to 90 days,” he added with memories of the havoc such an action brought to Hollywood the last time the writers walked the picket lines from November 2007 to February 2008.

“The studios could make a deal now on residuals, on data sharing, just like that,” a veteran showrunner said. “They don’t want to, they want a strike, and that’s a fact. They want to fire people, cut shows and break our resolve.”

If a writers strike does occur on May 2, it would only leave just over a week before the next set of AMPTP talks are supposed to begin. The Directors Guild of America is scheduled to kick off their negotiations with the studios on May 10 in anticipation of their current contract expiring on June 30.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report