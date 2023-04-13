SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP Set Date For Start Of Contract Talks

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have agreed to begin formal contract negotiations on June 7. The guild’s current contract expires June 30.

In a joint statement, they said that they are “approaching this process as an opportunity to engage in thoughtful and interactive conversations that result in a mutually-beneficial deal.”

The WGA, whose contract expires May 1, is currently in negotiations with the AMPTP, and the DGA, whose contract also expires June 30, will begin negotiations on May 10.

In December 2021, not long after she was elected president of SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher wrote in the guild’s magazine that she intends “to build up the perception of SAG-AFTRA as one of power and strength to the envy of our industry peers and reservation of our employers. Only if we take a stand and commit to the things that matter, do we have influence both in D.C. and at the negotiating table.”

Then she wrote: “All of these efforts taken on behalf of the greater good strengthen our positioning when we walk into the negotiating room. We are relevant. We are stars. And we mean business!”