DGA Says It Supports WGA In Its Efforts To Achieve A “Fair & Reasonable” Contract

The Directors Guild said today that it supports the WGA in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and TV contract. The WGA’s contract expires on May 1, and the DGA will begin bargaining with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for its own contract on May 10. The DGA’s contract expires June 30.

“As the WGA enters the last week of negotiations before its contract expires on May 1, we

support them in their efforts to achieve a fair and reasonable agreement for their members,” the DGA said in a statement. “During this time of significant change for our industry, all the creative talent, artisans,

craftspeople, and workers who make the films and television shows that drive our industry deserve to earn a stable living and share in the success we build together.

“We all have a stake in issues like wages, streaming residuals, funding for our health and pension plans, health and safety and more. We urge the AMPTP to seriously consider the writers’ concerns and reach a fair and reasonable agreement.”

Former Directors Guild presidents Paris Barclay and Thomas Schlamme have been named co-chairs of the DGA Outreach Team in advance of what the guild predicts will be “difficult” negotiations for a new film and TV contract

SAG-AFTRA’s National Board voted unanimously on Saturday to approve a resolution “strongly in support” of the WGA in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and TV contract.