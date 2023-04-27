American Federation Of Musicians Joins Chorus Of Unions Supporting WGA As Strike Looms

The American Federation of Musicians is the latest union to pledge solidarity with the WGA in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and scripted TV contract. Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, IATSE and the Teamsters all expressed support for the WGA in its contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers.

Related Story WGA Sends Out Strike Rules To Members As Potential Hollywood Labor Shutdown Looms Next Week

“We support the writers represented by the Writers Guild of America West and the Writers Guild of America East in their collective fight to win a fair contract,” said AFM President Ray Hair. “Writers are the backbone of the entertainment industry. They deserve to be paid fairly for their work in films, network television series, cable and new media productions. Streaming services are now the dominant force in the entertainment industry, and we stand with the writers asking to be compensated fairly for their work.”

RELATED: WGA Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Potential Strike

A strike, if it comes to that, could start as soon as Monday night at midnight PT, when the WGA’s current contract expires. WGA members recently voted overwhelmingly – 97.85% to 2.15% – to authorize a strike if their negotiating committee can’t reach a fair deal.