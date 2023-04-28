Fox Orders ‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Lifeguard Drama Franchise From John Wells & Matt Kester

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a straight-to-series order to Rescue: HI-Surf, a Hawaii lifeguard drama from John Wells Productions in Wells’ broadcast return. The series, slated to premiere during the 2023-24 season, will be co-produced by Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is based, and Fox Entertainment. It is envisioned as potential franchise for the network.

Matt Kester, who worked on JWP’s TNT series Animal Kingdom, is writer, executive producer and showrunner and Wells executive producer on Rescue: HI-Surf, an action drama that follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.

The series order comes after the pilot script by Kester impressed Fox brass.

“Rescue: HI-Surf brings an edge-of-your-seat style to the North Shore of Hawaii, where lifeguards and surfers collide with visceral rescues, great character drama and all-around fun,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “This new franchise is pure beachfront property for Fox, especially with the powerful auspices of John, Matt and our incredible partners at Warner Bros.”

Six-time Emmy winner Wells will direct the first two episodes of Rescue: HI-Surf in his first time helming a broadcast series since he got his directing start on ER. Overall, this marks Wells’ first broadcast series in more than a decade, since Southland, which started on NBC before migrating to TNT. It also is his first series for Fox.

“Matt and I couldn’t be happier to partner with Fox on this exciting opportunity to bring the best lifeguards in the world to the attention of television audiences,” said Wells.

Added Kester, “I’ve lived on the North Shore of O‘ahu for most of my life, and these are our heroes, the most extraordinary extreme athletes anywhere.”

Kester executive produces alongside Wells, who executive produces through John Wells Productions, and JWP’s Erin Jontow also serves as an executive producer. Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment co-produce.

At Fox, Rescue: HI-Surf, described as a blue-sky drama with action and heart, will join the WBTV/Fox Entertainment drama The Cleaning Lady, which already has been renewed for next season. WBTV and Fox Entertainment also co-produce Fox comedy series Call Me Kat, which is on the bubble.

Prolific writer, director and producer Wells has a long history at WBTV where he has been virtually his entire TV career to date, since landing a story editor job there in 1986. He has worked on some of the studio’s signature hourlong series, including ER, The West Wing and Shameless.

“Warner Bros. Television has been riding a creative wave with John Wells for many years, and Rescue: HI-Surf is another thrilling project that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. “We’re excited to partner with John, Matt Kester and Fox to tell the stories of heavy-water lifeguards in a way that has not been seen before. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling new franchise.”

This marks the second new scripted series and fifth new series overall that Fox has picked up for next season. It joins medical procedural drama Doc, based on the popular Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, and game show Snake Oil, hosted and produced by David Spade and executive-produced by Will Arnett. Fox-owned animated series Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Grimsburg with Jon Hamm will also debut next season.

As part of a pivot in Fox’s development model implemented during the pandemic, the network has focused on a script-to-series path for its projects — both in comedy and drama. Fox did not order any pilots this cycle.

In addition to The Cleaning lady, Fox also has renewed freshman dramas, Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, both co-productions of Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, as well as animated stalwarts The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, from 20th TV. Pending are decisions on Call Me Kat as well as the 9-1-1 dramas and comedies Animal Control and Welcome to Flatch.