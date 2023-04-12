HGTV Stars Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Sign With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Reality TV stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

The DeBoers currently star in the HGTV series Down Home Fab, where they convert and renovate homes in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota through. HGTV recently announced that the series has scored a second season.

Chelsea began her television journey on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2011 and continued on to Teen Mom 2 before leaving the franchise in 2020. Now with four children, Chelsea and her family have amassed more than 12M followers on social media.

In addition to their HGTV show, Chelsea is the co-founder of Aubree Says, an e-commerce, home goods shop. The DeBoers have also started their own interior design business, Down Home by DeBoers.

The DeBoers will continue to be represented by The William Gerard Group and Sedlmayr & Associates, P.C.