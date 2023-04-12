‘Game Of Thrones’ Dunk & Egg Prequel ‘Knight Of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night’ Gets HBO Series Order

Another Game of Thrones series is on the way.

HBO announced during the Warner Bros. Discovery Max presentation Wednesday that it has given a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg fantasy novellas.

The Game of Thrones prequel series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. House of the Dragon co-creator/exec producer/showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.

Here’s the official logline: A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Known as Dunk & Egg, the drama was one of several prequel ideas in development at HBO behind House of the Dragon. The project, which went through multiple writers, had emerged as frontrunner for a series order over the past several months.

HBO has just started production on the second season of GoT prequel House of the Dragon. There’s also a Jon Snow spinoff in the works.