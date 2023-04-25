Harvey Guillén Reprising Cousin Blobbin Role in ‘The Thundermans Return’; Boards ‘Alexander 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows) is set to reprise the role of Cousin Blobbin in the Nickelodeon film The Thundermans Return, a follow-up of the network’s series The Thundermans. Additionally, he has been cast in the Disney+ film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day reimagination.

The Thundermans Return will follow the superpowered family as they begin a new era of superhero crime fighting. Production on The Thundermans Return is underway.

In the movie, twins Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) are enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one ‘save’ goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) enjoy their return, and Billy (Diego Velazquez) and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. Maya Le Clark also returns as Chloe.

Guillén made his series debut in the Season 1 episode “Weekend Guest” and recurred across the show’s four seasons.

The Thundermans Return is written and executive produced by Jed Spingarn and directed by Trevor Kirschner. Kira Kosarin is executive producing. Jack Griffo is also an executive producer of the movie. Dan Cross & David Hoge also serve as executive producers. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

In Alexander 2, Guillén will portray the character of Claudio, a healer who helps the young titular hero take steps in the right direction. Production is underway in New Mexico.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer), who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Cheech Marin, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez and Rose Portillo.

Alexander 2, a new take on Judith Viorst’s book following a 2014 movie starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Lisa Henson.

Guillén is a rising star whose breakout role was in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows playing Guillermo De La Cruz, a vampire familiar whose life is changed when he discovers he’s the ancestor of fang slayer Van Helsing. With that knowledge, Guillermo is constantly toeing the line between being loyal and faithful to his manipulative vampire overlords and slaying their souls into the beyond—always in hysterical fashion.

Most recently, his voice is featured alongside Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek as Perrito, in DreamWork’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. Next, he can be seen in the Warner Bros. film Blue Beetle, starring opposite Xolo Maridueña, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez, which is set to release in August.

Additional credits include Amazon’s Reacher, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, DC’s Harley Quinn and Apple TV+’s Shape Island, among others. Guillén is repped by Innovative Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, et al.