Harry Styles & Will Ferrell Set As Final Guests On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

The Late Late Show with James Corden has set its guests for its final broadcast. Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will take a seat on the couch joining Corden for the show’s last episode on Thursday, April 27, wrapping up the CBS late-night series’ eight-year run.

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone are among the show’s guests joining Corden in the final weeks.

During one of Styles’ early appearances on The Late Late Show in December 2015, he lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette” and received a tattoo of the show’s logo on his arm.

Back in 2019, Ferrell performed a sketch, originally written for Styles, that was cut for time on SNL.

In it, a group of girls at the mall, played by Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kate McKinnon, lust after English Kevin (Ferrell), the hot English teen who transferred to their school. English Kevin has a body that’s “smooth and young like a baby seal, but with abs” and “sings like an angel and dances like the devil himself.” With fake tattoos and a fake accent, Ferrell wore Styles’ clothes and sang One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Ferrell is a three-time Emmy winner who recently exec produced and starred opposite Paul Rudd in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door. He’s set to star with Reese Witherspoon in Nick Stoller’s wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited for Amazon Studios. He’ll next be seen in Apple’s musical comedy Spirited with Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, Josh Greenbaum’s comedy Strays for Universal and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for Warner Bros., among other projects.

Styles was most recently seen on the big screen in features Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73.