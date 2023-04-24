Harrison Ford Is Done With Indiana Jones After ‘Dial Of Destiny’ & Reveals He “Will Not Be Involved” With TV Series

Harrison Ford is revealing that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the last time he plays the archeologist.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film magazine. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Those hoping that Ford would make an appearance in the television series that is in development, the actor added said that he “will not be involved in that if it does come to fruition.”

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga is directed by James Mangold and the opening sequence of the film takes place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

“I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold recently told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days… and then the beginning of now.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released on June 30, 2023, and it also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies.