‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan Named As Cannes Critics’ Week Jury President

French director and writer Audrey Diwan, who won the Venice Golden Lion in 2021 for her second feature Happening, has been announced as jury president for this year’s edition of Cannes Critics’ Week.

The parallel Cannes section devoted to emerging talents and first and second features will unfold from May 17 to 25 this year.

“Born in 1980, she belongs to this new generation of female filmmakers whose sharpness and formal freedom are reinventing the codes and redefining the boundaries of international cinema,” Cannes Critics’ Week said of the director.

Diwan will be joined on the jury by Portuguese director of photography Rui Poças (Tabu, Zama, Will-o’-the-Wisp), German actor, choreographer and dancer Franz Rogowski (A Hidden Life, Undine, Disco Boy).

Further jury members comprise Indian journalist, curator and advisor to the programming of the Berlin Film Festival, Meenakshi Shedde as well as American film programmer Kim Yutani, Sundance’s Film Festival programming director.

The jury awards the Grand Prize of La Semaine de la Critique to the best feature film, the French Touch Prize of the Jury, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award to the best actor/actress and the Leitz Ciné Discovery Prize for best short film.