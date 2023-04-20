Hannah Waddingham-Led Musical Comedy Special ‘Home For Christmas’ Set At Apple

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham is set to star in the new Apple Original musical holiday special Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas premiering later this year. The project is produced by Done + Dusted (Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special).

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will be recorded live in front of an audience at the London Coliseum and will feature performances and musical numbers from the Emmy Award winner and her Big band as well as surprise guests.

The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award-winner Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

Waddingham is currently starring in the third season of the highly acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso in the role of Rebecca Welton. Next, she will be co-host of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Additional upcoming projects include Masterpiece & ITV’s miniseries Tom Jones, Fox’s animated series Krapopolis, the new animated adaptation of Garfield, and feature films The Fall Guy and Mission: Impossible 8. Credits include Hocus Pocus 2, Sex Education and Game of Thrones.

