‘Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai’ Gets Premiere Date On Max; Watch Teaser

Max has set the premiere date for Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, the animated prequel series to the iconic film franchise, for Tuesday, May 23. The date was revealed today during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming servie in Los Angeles. You can watch a teaser above.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

It stars Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, along with guest stars including Zach Galligan who starred as the hero “Billy Peltzer” in Amblin’s original Gremlins films. Additional guest voices include Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.