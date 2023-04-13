Briarcliff Entertainment Acquires Domestic To Terry Chen & Greg Kinnear Movie ‘Sight’

EXCLUSIVE: Briarcliff Entertainment has taken domestic distribution rights to Sight starring Terry Chen (Almost Famous, Falling) and Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine, As Good as It Gets). A wide theatrical release has been set for Oct. 27.

The pic, written and directed by Andrew Hyatt, is based on the true story of Dr. Ming Wang, a poor Chinese immigrant who defied all odds to become a world-renowned eye surgeon, restoring vision to tens of thousands. Pic traces Dr. Wang’s journey from a young boy growing up in 1970s China, to becoming one of the leading eye surgeons in America. He attended Harvard and MIT and developed an innovative technology that restored sight in millions.

Said Briarcliff’s Tom Ortenberg, “Our industry made some amazing strides this past year in terms of representation, including on the world stage at the Academy Awards. We are proud to be in partnership with a film that celebrates the incredible achievements of Asian Americans and help give a voice to Dr. Ming Wang’s inspiring story.”

Hyatt added, “I am humbled and thrilled to be a part of bringing Dr. Wang’s incredible true-life story to the screen. The universal themes of hope and endurance will undoubtedly resonate with audiences around the world.”

Producer David Fischer of Open River Entertainment commented, “Dr. Wang’s life is an incredible testament to perseverance in the face of great difficulty. Sight will inspire audiences to see beyond their own circumstances into a world of great possibility, where light triumphs over darkness.”

Added Dr. Wang, “I am overwhelmed that a movie has been made about my life. I never expected the many dramatic events I experienced to be told in movie, especially in such poignant fashion.”

Sight is produced by Darren Moorman of Reserve Entertainment and David Fischer of Open River Entertainment. Dan Mark and Rachel Tan co-produced the project with Ortenberg as an executive producer.

Briarcliff Entertainment has Sweetwater this weekend in 1,204 theaters. The pic, directed by Martin Guigui, stars Richard Dreyfuss, Eric Roberts, Cary Elwes and Everett Osborne and follows the story of Hall of Famer, Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton, who made history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.