British TV And Radio Presenter Fears Being Replaced By ChatGPT, A.I. Robots

A British radio and TV presenter has expressed the fear that his career will be rendered obsolete with the rise of ChatGPT, and the prospect of A.I. robots who will become better, funnier, cleverer, and at the fraction of the price of human beings on screen.

Greg James has been presenting the BBC’s Radio 1 youth-targeted Breakfast Show since 2018 years, and has recently made the move into TV, hosting a new reality show on Channel 4, Rise and Fall.

Striking a similar tone to a prescient interview David Bowie gave in 2000, giving advance notice of the good and the bad potential of the internet, something his interviewer seemingly scoffed at – and which is still often re-broadcast – James told the British press:

“I’ve got to be better than an A.I. That’s my challenge. It’s quite scary, how quickly things are moving but we can work with technology.

“The internet came along, Spotify came along and, you know, it was the same when I took over Breakfast.”

James’s comments come after Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak joined more than 1,000 signatories in petitioning for a six-month moratorium on the development of A.I. systems. Musk has long been outspoken on the threat posed by this speedily emerging technology to humanity, if left unrestricted.

And in February in Hollywood, the WGA unveiled plans to “regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies.”

Rise and Fall, a competition of strategy, is a new format for Channel 4, where 16 ordinary people fight it out for a position of power.

Now heading into its final week on British screens, the biggest talking point so far has seen the ‘Panel of Rulers’, initially comprised of diverse ethnicities and genders, completely overtaken by a group of white men.