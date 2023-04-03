‘Grand Death Lotto’: Paul Feig’s Amazon Action Comedy Adds Eight

EXCLUSIVE: The roster of talent set for Prime Video‘s Paul Feig-helmed action comedy Grand Death Lotto has continued to expand with the addition of Michael Hitchcock (Your Place or Mine), Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Sam Asghari (Lioness), Leslie David Baker (The Office), Murray Hill (Life & Beth), Adam Ray (Young Rock), Taylor Ortega (Welcome to Flatch) and Holmes (Welcome to Flatch).

The actors join an ensemble led by John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu which also includes Ayden Mayeri, Seann William Scott, Dolly de Leon and Donald Elise Watkins, as previously announced.

Written by Rob Yescombe (Outside the Wire), the film currently in production is set in a very near future, in which a Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? You’ll need to kill the winner before sundown in order to legally claim their prize. New L.A. transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion-dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.

Producers on the project include Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, as well as Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Feig. Cena, Zack Roth and Yescombe are executive producers on the film which will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Recently appearing in Netflix’s rom-com Your Place or Mine, which spent four weeks in the platform’s Global Top 10, Hitchcock has also recently played supporting roles in Lionsgate’s comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Disney+’s family comedy Magic Camp. He’s been seen recurring on series like Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and Showtime’s Black Monday, among many others, and will also soon be seen on the film side in Chris Nelson’s comedy Reunion with Chace Crawford and Nina Dobrev.

An Emmy nominee known for her six seasons as Hannah’s (Lena Dunham) mother Loreen on HBO’s hit series Girls, and for another matriarch role in Paul Feig’s enduringly popular series Freaks and Geeks, Baker most recently appeared on Peacock’s comedic mystery series The Resort from Palm Springs scribe Andy Siara and has just finished filming the indie All Happy Families.

Recently working with Grand Death Lotto‘s Feig on the project Mr. Right for Feig’s inclusive digital content company Powderkeg, Asghari has also been seen on Showtime’s Emmy-nominated comedy Black Monday and HBO Max’s Emmy winner Hacks, and in the action-thriller Hot Seat from Lionsgate’s Grindstone Entertainment Group, alongside Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon. The actor will soon be seen recurring on the Paramount+ spy thriller series Lioness from Yellowstone Universe architect Taylor Sheridan.

Best known for his portrayal of Stanley Hudson across all nine seasons of NBC’s enduringly beloved comedy series The Office, Baker more recently guest starred on Apple TV+’s anthology series Roar exec produced by Nicole Kidman, also recently appearing opposite Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks and Maya Rudolph in STX’s puppet comedy The Happytime Murders. He’s also been seen in films like She’s Having A Baby, Elizabethtown and When Duty Calls, and on such popular series as That ’70s Show, Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs, Key & Peele and Marry Me.

Hill is a comedian, host and actor also known as Mr. Showbiz who can be seen on HBO’s Somebody Somewhere and Hulu’s Life & Beth, as well as the latter streamer’s upcoming Neil Patrick Harris series Drag Me to Dinner and other projects.

An actor, writer and comedian who most recently wrapped his third season of NBC’s Young Rock, Ray has also been seen of late in Hulu’s prestige miniseries Welcome to Chippendales and Pam & Tommy, portraying talk-show host Jay Leno in the latter. Other notable TV credits include Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development and American Vandal. Ray worked with Feig on his Melissa McCarthy-led feature comedies The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters, and also hosts the popular podcast About Last Night, while headlining top comedy clubs nationwide.

Comedian, actress and writer Ortega is a series regular on Fox’s mockumentary series Welcome to Flatch, directed and exec produced by Feig, and has also been seen in Starz’s continuation of Party Down, as well as the HBO Max anthology Love Life and HBO’s Succession. She’ll next be seen leading the indie comedy Wine Club from directors Eric D. Cohen and Matthew Hirschhorn.

A comedian, improviser, actor and writer, Holmes is also a lead on Fox’s Welcome to Flatch, which returned for its second season last fall.

Hitchcock is represented by UTA and Vault Entertainment; Baker by BRS/Gage Talent Agency; Asghari by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and Anonymous Content; Baker by Innovative Artists; Hill by WME; Ray by Gersh and Thruline Entertainment; Ortega by Mosaic, Gersh and Granderson Des Rochers; and Holmes by CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson.