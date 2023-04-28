Glenn Geller Joins Skybound Entertainment As Head Of Television

Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment has tapped former CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller as head of the company’s television division.

In his new role, Geller will focus on expanding and guiding Skybound’s slate as the company seeks to further establish itself as the premier home for elevated, commercial genre fare.

Most recently, Geller was President of Homeland co-creators-executive producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon’s Sony Pictures TV-based Gansa|Gordon Productions, and led development of projects targeted for streaming, cable and broadcast, including Accused for Fox, which recently was picked up for a second season, and the upcoming Showtime series Gattaca.

“I’m beyond excited to join the Skybound team, an organization completely focused on empowering creators,” said Geller. “I look forward to building on the company’s ongoing success and finding more stories and creative partners, both here and abroad, to excite fans worldwide.”

Skybound is about to release Season 2 of Invincible on Amazon Prime and mark the comic book title’s 20th anniversary this year.

“Glenn Geller is the perfect choice to lead Skybound’s growing television division,” said Rick Jacobs, Skybound’s Managing Partner of Linear Content. “Glenn’s expertise, eye for talent and boundless creativity will continue to drive Skybound’s global expansion.”

Prior to his stint at Gansa|Gordon Productions, Geller launched his own banner under CBS Studios, GellerVision, under which he co-created and executive produced the documentary series Pandemic on Netflix, which garnered an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary Series. Geller also served as an executive producer on the Fox reboot of America’s Most Wanted.

Before that, Geller was President of CBS Entertainment where he led the network’s entertainment primetime programming teams in all genres, including drama, comedy, reality, specials and long-form.

In other roles at CBS, Geller oversaw combined network/studio current department for more than 30 primetime series on CBS, The CW, and cable.