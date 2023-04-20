Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dear Edward’ Canceled By Apple After One Season

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Glee’ Stars Praise Cory Monteith’s Acting: “I Don’t Think We Necessarily Told Him That Enough”

Kevin McHale, Cory Monteith and Jenna Ushkowitz
Kevin McHale, Cory Monteith and Jenna Ushkowitz Tommy Garcia / Miranda Penn Turin / Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cory Monteith’s Glee co-stars are remembering the late actor almost 10 years after his death and praising his acting skills.

Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale remembered the actor on the latest episode of their podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed. The Glee alums recalled the Season 1 finale of the series with McHale saying he was “floored” by Monteith’s acting throughout “this whole episode.”

“He’s so good,” he added.

Ushkowitz had a similar sentiment noting, “So good. It’s ridiculous.”

Related Story

'Ancient Empires': Julius Caesar, Alexander The Great & Cleopatra Brought To Life By Latest History Channel Mega-Doc From Ample

McHale went on to say that he regrets not telling Monteith more often about his acting abilities during the time they worked together on the Fox series created by Ryan Murphy.

“We’re talking about this but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don’t think we necessarily told him that enough and like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he’s so good,” McHale said.

Monteith played Finn Hudson in the series musical up until his death from a drug overdose in 2013. The show paid tribute to the star in Season 5 with the episode titled “The Quarterback.”

Murphy made an appearance on the same podcast in Nov. 2022 where he acknowledged that the show should’ve ended after Monteith died.

“If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back,” Murphy said.

Murphy continued, “Because you can’t really recover from something like that. It wasn’t, like, a normal death where someone is sick, and you can see them. It happened so quickly with no warning.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad