‘Glee’ Stars Praise Cory Monteith’s Acting: “I Don’t Think We Necessarily Told Him That Enough”

Cory Monteith’s Glee co-stars are remembering the late actor almost 10 years after his death and praising his acting skills.

Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale remembered the actor on the latest episode of their podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed. The Glee alums recalled the Season 1 finale of the series with McHale saying he was “floored” by Monteith’s acting throughout “this whole episode.”

“He’s so good,” he added.

Ushkowitz had a similar sentiment noting, “So good. It’s ridiculous.”

McHale went on to say that he regrets not telling Monteith more often about his acting abilities during the time they worked together on the Fox series created by Ryan Murphy.

“We’re talking about this but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don’t think we necessarily told him that enough and like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he’s so good,” McHale said.

Monteith played Finn Hudson in the series musical up until his death from a drug overdose in 2013. The show paid tribute to the star in Season 5 with the episode titled “The Quarterback.”

Murphy made an appearance on the same podcast in Nov. 2022 where he acknowledged that the show should’ve ended after Monteith died.

“If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back,” Murphy said.

Murphy continued, “Because you can’t really recover from something like that. It wasn’t, like, a normal death where someone is sick, and you can see them. It happened so quickly with no warning.”