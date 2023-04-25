Skip to main content
‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Confirmed To Return Franchise To New York City – Sony CinemaCon Presentation

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Nancy Tartaglione, Jill Goldsmith

Ghostbusters
From left, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Logan Kim in Columbia Pictures' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife.'

Producer Jason Reitman appeared via video sans footage with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel cast of McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon in what was the first look of the movie. Reitman confirmed that the new sequel, due out on December 20, returns the franchise back to New York City where the first movie took place.

Reitman, and his late father Ivan Reitman, showed off Ghostbusters: Afterlife here at CinemaCon 2021, the first in-person confab after a year’s pause due to Covid. It was immediately embraced by exhibition and went on to make $204.3M at the November box office that year.

Reitman in the video shared how his father during that screening told him to lose a vehicle going over the bridge. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, centered around the daughter and grandkids of Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler. The sequel is directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote with Jason Reitman.

Pic also stars Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind.

