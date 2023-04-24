George Lopez Exits New ‘Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: George Lopez is exiting the upcoming Disney+ film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day due to a scheduling conflict. He was set to portray Gil, the patriarch of the Garcia family and a comedic character who rides a motorcycle.

A replacement has not been announced.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez and Rose Portillo star along with Thom Nemer, who plays the titular Alexander. Production is underway in New Mexico.

Lopez currently stars in NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez, a series he co-created with daughter Mayan Lopez in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. The comedy is gearing up to wrap shooting on Season 1 and is awaiting news on a Season 2 renewal.

Lopez Vs. Lopez will premiere in its new time slot on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. (moving from Friday nights) for its final three episodes beginning on April 25. The move gives the series a coveted Night Court lead-in as it closes out the season, giving it potentially a stronger chance of renewal.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is a new take on Judith Viorst’s book and follows a 2014 movie starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner. It is being produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Lisa Henson.