‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Responds To Troll Who Slammed Her Younger Performer Emmy Nomination: “Am I Supposed To Be Embarrassed?”

General Hospital‘s Eden McCoy isn’t about to let an internet troll spoil her third Daytime Emmy nomination for playing Josslyn Jacks on the ABC sudser.

After a Twitter user criticized how McCoy, 19, is competing in the Younger Performer category against two grade-school-aged actors — Cary Christopher from Days of Our Lives and Henry Joseph Samiri from The Bold and the Beautiful — McCoy clapped back on social media by writing, “Oh am I supposed to be embarrassed by my nomination now?”

“Shame on anyone tweeting that,” continued McCoy. “Regardless of the changing rules in the Younger Performer category, I stand by the quality of my work in ANY of my years at GH (going on 8 btw). My two prior nominations were in years where the category was 25 and under. Multiple talented actors my age who did amazing work submitted this year, and these “kids” whose work you were belittling were nominated ahead of them. I’m proud of Henry and Cary. Your lack of respect is what’s embarrassing. The facts are that everybody earned what they got. Do better.”

There were originally four actors nominated in this year’s Younger Performer category, including Victoria Grace of Days of Our Lives. But on Friday, the 21-year-old Grace — who plays Wendy Shin on the Peacock drama — announced via Instagram that she was withdrawing from the competition because of a “huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s category.”

Two years ago, the Younger Performer category was open to soap actors 25 and younger. Then it was limited to actors 21 and younger before it changed again in 2022 by restricting it to actors 18 and younger — meaning their birth year should be no later than January 1, 2004.

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmys is set for Friday, June 16. CBS will air the show and Paramount+ will stream it live at 9 p.m. ET and delayed in the West at 9 p.m. PT. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys will be presented the next day.