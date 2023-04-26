Gareth Edwards’ ‘True Love’ Gets Title Change; Release Date Moves Up – CinemaCon

20th Century Studios/New Regency’ Gareth Edwards directed movie, True Love, has had a title change to The Creator. The release date has been moved up from October 6 to September 29.

The pic takes place in distant future where humans face off with robots.

In the trailer shown today at CinemaCon, John David Washington is reflecting on heaven with his wife and daughter. The daughter is an android, with a half-head. Gorgeous battle scenes akin to Edwards’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story see spaceship fighters attacking tropical locales. This movie makes Blade Runner look like child’s play in its production design.

The September 29 release will allow Disney access to Imax screens. The old October 6 date has too many films on it: Sony/Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter, Paramount/Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon and untitled Focus Features and Warner Bros. pics. The Creator now will face only Paramount’s PAW Patrol sequel and a Universal event title.

CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners from around the world, runs through Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.