‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series In Works At Paramount+

From left: Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, Sigourney Weaver Everett Collection

Paramount Television Studios is taking a new stab at a Galaxy Quest TV series based on DreamWorks’ cult 1999 sci-fi comedy movie. The project, which is in early stages of development, is set up at Paramount+. It is executive produced by the film’s producer Mark Johnson via his Gran Via Productions. There is no concept or a writer yet. Reps for Paramount+ and Paramount TV Studios declined comment.

Getting a Galaxy Quest TV series off the ground has been a goal for Paramount TV Studios over the past eight years. The original idea was to do a continuation of the movie with the same cast, and Johnson was initially joined by the feature’s writer, Robert Gordon and director, Dean Parisot. The proposed sequel series, which landed at Amazon in 2015, suffered a major blow when one of the main stars of the movie, Alan Rickman, died in 2016.

The Galaxy Quest TV series project has gone through multiple other incarnations since, including one written by Paul Scheer and one from Simon Pegg and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett.

Galaxy Quest, a sendup of classic TV series Star Trek, starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell and Enrico Colantoni and introduced Justin Long in his feature debut. While not an instant boxoffice hit,The film was embraced by sci-fi fans, quickly achieving a cult status.

