Gabrielle Union To Star In & EP ‘Pretty Little Wife’ Drama Series Adaptation In The Works At Amazon

Darby Kane’s bestselling suspense novel Pretty Little Wife is getting the small screen treatment. Amazon Studios is developing a series based on the book with Gabrielle Union set to star and executive produce. Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin and Kristen SaBerre will write and executive produce the project for Prime Video, from A+E Studios and Range Media Partners.

Based on Kane’s international bestseller, Pretty Little Wife is a cat-and-mouse thriller with a pulpy edge and some sexy soap that centers around two brilliant — and very different — Black women: Lily, the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other’s lives, they begin to crack open each other’s façade to reveal what really lies beneath.

Project is executive produced by Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios, Range Media Partners and Union via her I’ll Have Another Productions . A+E Studios and Amazon Studios are the studios.

Union’s I’ll Have Another focuses on storytelling that surround centering marginalized communities with their specific point of views in an authentic manner. The company has developed TV projects with HBO Max, Freeform, Apple, Showtime, Starz and Netflix among others. On the feature side, development spans from Universal, MRC and Disney to streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, including competitive bidding wars on two projects the company sold in 2021. Union is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, Patti Felker and JR McGinnis.

Lavender and Ulin most recently served as the showrunners/executive producers of HBO Max’s hit series The Flight Attendant, which was recognized with Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, SAG Award and WGA Award nominations. The duo also were EPs on ABC’s Nashville, on which they both received a 2013 WGA New TV Series nomination. Lavender is also co-founder of the Atlanta-based production company Georgia Born. They are repped by CAA, Range and Morris Yorn.

SaBerre most recently served as co-executive producer and #2 in the writers room on CW’s 4400. Her additional credits include producer on HBO Max’s Red Bird Lane, co-producer on HBO Max’s Rules of Magic, executive story editor on Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, story editor on Knightfall for History, and staff writer on BET’S Hit The Floor. SaBerre has also penned multiple novellas for Lerner Publishing Group. SaBerre is repped by Paradigm, Grandview and Morris Yorn.

Kane’s debut thriller Pretty Little Wife, published by William Morrow, was a Book Of The Month Club pick and #1 international bestseller. Her next book, thriller The Engagement Party, will be out in December 2023. She’s written romantic suspense as HelenKay Dimon and currently writes stories centered on family hijinks with a bit of suspense, romance, and humor. The first, Moorewood Family Rules, publishes April 25th, 2023 and has been optioned as a television series. Kane is represented by Sugar23 and Bradford Literary Agency.