Prepare To Get Loaded On Discovery/HBO Max Docuseries ‘Funny Or Die’s High Science’

Apparently, it’s time to “get high on science.”

Discovery+ and HBO Max are debuting Funny or Die’s High Science, a hijinks-filled docuseries that focuses on “real facts from the cutting edge of human knowledge.”

Debuting April 20, High Science stars Matt Klinman and Zack Poitras as two stoner lab assistants who get high on science, while Paul Bettany voices the futuristic, talking bong “Dr. Oh” who takes the duo on psychedelic trips of scientific discovery. Episodes will become available to stream on HBO Max and Discovery+ and the series will premiere two episodes weekly beginning April 26 on Discovery Channel.

“It was a pleasure to work with Funny Or Die and the creators, Matt and Zack, on a project that is so opposite to anything I have done before,” said Bettany in a statement. ‘”Dr. Oh is their creation that I’ve tried to sort of bring an avuncular warmth to. This one’s for those science fans with a sense of humor.”

“As I’ve said before, Funny Or Die has always been on the cutting edge of comedy and social issues, giving a voice to new generations,” said Funny or Die owner Henry Muñoz. “High Science does just that by combining humor, and originality through a hallucinatory lens.”

Guest expert appearances will include astrobiologists, archeologists, zoologists and more from universities across the world.

High Science is created, written, and executive produced by Klinman and Poitras. Head writer is Joe Randazzo and the directer is Olney Atwell. Executive producers are Henry R. Muñoz III, Joe Farrell, and Mike Farah; Becca Kinskey, Paul Bettany, John D. Boswell, Evan Mirzai; co-executive producers are Whitney Hodack and Kate Lilly. For Discovery, executive producers are Scott Lewers, Caroline Perez and Joseph Schneier.