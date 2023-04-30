Full ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Was Uploaded To Twitter For Hours – Report

A Blue user leveraged the subscription service’s new ability to upload longer videos to post the entirety of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, an infringement that wasn’t discovered for several hours, Forbes reports.

The account “vids that go hard” posted the box office smash early Sunday morning. User “Twilight Sparkle” posted a short caption with a profanity to announce the uploads.

The account has 1.1 million followers, and estimates of multiple millions of page views as high as 9 million have been reported before the film was finally taken down.

Super Mario Bros. Movie just crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide theatrical box office.

’s subscribers can upload 60-minutes of video in 1080p Full HD quality. The Super Mario film was uploaded in two parts.

Twitter has downsized staff significantly since its purchase last year by entrepreneur Elon Musk.