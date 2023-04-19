Fremantle UK Unveils New CEO Following Simon Andreae Departure

Fremantle UK has named departing Thames boss Amelia Brown as its new CEO just days after Simon Andreae stepped down following misconduct complaints.

Brown was due to leave the Fremantle-owned Got Talent producer over the summer but will instead immediately take the reins from Andreae, who resigned earlier this week. Andreae stepped down citing health reasons but Deadline subsequently revealed he had faced misconduct complaints before resigning. The prominent British television executive had faced two recent investigations into alleged comments he made to female colleagues and Fremantle hired an external lawyer to examine accusations about his conduct in February.

Brown will oversee Fremantle labels Thames, Talkback and Naked, which make the likes of Got Talent, Too Hot to Handle and The Apprentice. Majority investment indie Label1, which makes Hospital, will also report to Brown.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Amelia for over five years and know that she will make a fantastic leader of our UK business,” said Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. “She knows how to make great shows, and more than that is an incredibly astute businesswoman and inclusive and inspiring leader.”

Brown said she is “thrilled to be taking on this role.”

She had initially planned to leave the business and Deadline reported several months ago that she was due to launch an entertainment production company. She has been with Thames since 2003 and became MD when the company merged with Talkback in 2017 – a merger that was undone two years later at which point she kept her post.