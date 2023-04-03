Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

UK Networks Told To Get Real On Deepfakes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WWE Confirms Merger With UFC Parent Endeavor To Create $21BN Company
Read the full story

Fremantle HR Boss Exits After Two Decades With Super-Indie

Normal People
'Normal People,' produced by Fremantle-owned Element Pictures Courtesy of Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Fremantle HR boss Nicky Gray has exited the Got Talent and Normal People super-indie after more than two decades.

In a note to staff, seen by Deadline, Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin said Gray, who was Chief People and Culture Officer, “leaves the business in terrific shape and her contributions have made our culture what it is today.”

London-based Gray was part of Fremantle’s Executive Committee that includes Mullin, Group COO & CEO Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati, Group CFO Andrew Bott and Group General Counsel Matthew Wilson. She joined Fremantle in the late-1990s and worked her way up during a lengthy tenure, while past employers include Express Newspapers and food manufacturer Tate & Lyle. Succession plans will be announced in due course.

Related Story

'The Prisoner In His Palace': Saddam Hussein's Last Months To Be Explored In Fremantle & Sinestra Movie

“After an incredible 21 years of service, I am writing to let you know that Nicky Gray is stepping down from her role as Chief People and Culture Officer,” wrote Mullin, who thanked her for “steering us through the challenges of Covid” and providing support to partners during a “rapid period of expansion” that has seen Fremantle spend more than €250M ($271M) on 11 companies.

The news comes at a time of change for Fremantle in the UK.

Label bosses Fatima Salaria and Amelia Brown have announced departures in recent weeks and plans are being forged to merge Got Talent indie Thames with Talkback for a third time.

Fremantle declined to comment on Gray’s departure beyond Mullin’s note.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad