Fremantle HR Boss Exits After Two Decades With Super-Indie

EXCLUSIVE: Fremantle HR boss Nicky Gray has exited the Got Talent and Normal People super-indie after more than two decades.

In a note to staff, seen by Deadline, Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin said Gray, who was Chief People and Culture Officer, “leaves the business in terrific shape and her contributions have made our culture what it is today.”

London-based Gray was part of Fremantle’s Executive Committee that includes Mullin, Group COO & CEO Continental Europe Andrea Scrosati, Group CFO Andrew Bott and Group General Counsel Matthew Wilson. She joined Fremantle in the late-1990s and worked her way up during a lengthy tenure, while past employers include Express Newspapers and food manufacturer Tate & Lyle. Succession plans will be announced in due course.

“After an incredible 21 years of service, I am writing to let you know that Nicky Gray is stepping down from her role as Chief People and Culture Officer,” wrote Mullin, who thanked her for “steering us through the challenges of Covid” and providing support to partners during a “rapid period of expansion” that has seen Fremantle spend more than €250M ($271M) on 11 companies.

The news comes at a time of change for Fremantle in the UK.

Label bosses Fatima Salaria and Amelia Brown have announced departures in recent weeks and plans are being forged to merge Got Talent indie Thames with Talkback for a third time.

Fremantle declined to comment on Gray’s departure beyond Mullin’s note.