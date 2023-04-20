Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin To Give Keynote At Banff; Lilly Singh & World Of Wonder Co-Founders Also Set

The Banff World Media Festival is growing its lineup.

Jennifer Mullin, CEO of American Idol producer Fremantle, is set to join the keynote lineup for the Canadian TV event. Lilly Singh and World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato are also set to feature ‘In Conversation With’ sessions.

They join the likes of CBS President and CEO George Cheeks, Toby Gorman, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio, Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP and Universal International Studios and Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

The 44th edition of Banff will take place in-person June 11 – 14 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

“Each of these incredible individuals have changed the face of the industry in unique and important ways,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival. “Jennifer Mullin no doubt will have us rapt with her vision of what it takes to helm one of the world’s global content powerhouses. Lilly Singh is a Canadian-born superstar, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate and explore what drives her talents in front of and behind the screen. And it’s just impossible to quantify the good that Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have put into the world via the legendary global juggernaut that is Drag Race and many other productions. They have changed minds and opened hearts and continue to demonstrate that beauty is about authenticity and joy, that love conquers hate, and that despite horrific efforts to the contrary in many places around the globe, the civil rights and human rights of the LGBTQ+ community must be protected.”